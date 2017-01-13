It seems Nokia 6 Android smartphone- launched recently by HMD Global- has struck the right chord with the loyalists- at least, in China. A fact confirmed by 250,000 pre-registrations for the flashsale within 24 hours of the phone's launch. The flashsale will be held alongside the release of the device on January 19.

Nokia 6 had elicited mixed opinions across the world. The phone has been compared with other Chinese brand smartphones with respect to its technical specifications and design. Interestingly, some comparisons even went to the extent of juxtaposing Nokia 6 with certain LeEco (including some Coolpad devices) handsets to find out which one fared better.

The chances of Nokia 6 entering the Indian market is slim. Be that as it may, doesn't the handset at least deserve a proper real world test? Xiaomi-which is now posing a threat to locally made smartphones in India- is a case in point. Xiaomi, an unknown brand then, has been put through the paces before it became a success.

Now, despite mixed reviews, it seems that the Nokia 6 will also turn out to be popular.

Nokia loyalists can register for the flash sale at China's JD official portal. The price of Nokia 6 is around $250 (after conversion from Chinese Yuan currency). For the uninitiated, Nokia 6 offers:

5.5-inch display having resolutions of 1080 x 1920; with pixel density of 403 ppi

Android 7.0 (Nougat) operating system straight out of the box

1.4 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC

16 MP primary camera

8 MP secondary snapper

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage

MicroSD card slot for expansion of internal storage up to 256 GB

LTE, EVDO, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and microUSB connectivity

3000 mAh fixed Lithium-Ion battery.

[Source: Playfuldroid].