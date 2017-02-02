In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old boy died on the streets of Koppal in Karnataka on Wednesday after being hit by a state transport bus. He bled to death while asking for people to help him, but people allegedly clicked pictures rather than helping him.

Anwar Ali, the cyclist, met with an accident around noon on Wednesday. He came under the rear wheels of a bus at Ashoka circle in Koppal district. He reportedly asked people to help him repeatedly and take him to the hospital.

A resident of Devaraj Urs Colony, Ali was videotaped writhing in pain and dying on the road.

A ambulance reportedly came later and carted him off the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Doctors reportedly said he could have been saved with timely medical assistance.

A traffic police constable, who was 200 meters away, arrived at the accident spot later.

District Health Officer Ramakrishna told the newspaper that Ali had suffered multiple injuries and went into severe shock, which led to blockage in blood circulation.

A case has been registered at the Koppal traffic police station.

At least 1,46,000 people died on the roads in 2015, according to official statistics and they could have survived with timely medical assistance. One of the reasons people do not come to aid traffic accident victims is because they fear being hounded by police later. However, the Good Samaritan Law gives them the choice to become witnesses in the case or stay anonymous. They can no longer to be forced to give information or the particulars of their identity.

The Good Samaritans are to be treated with respect by the police, the hospital and other authorities for their act. The Supreme Court had approved the guidelines by Centre for the protection of Good Samaritans in March 2016. The law ensures that those who help accident victims are not harassed in any way.