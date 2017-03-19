A number of trailers debuted this week on the social media platform. While the Transformers: The Last Knight, Power Rangers and Despicable Me 3 were expected to hit the Internet, a few surprise entries enchanted fans.

Transformers: The Last Knight teased fans last week with a teaser showcasing the children of the movie. Over the week, the makers released a full length trailer into the movie, showing Bumblebee and Optimus Prime in negative light.

Over the week, minion fans were introduced to Gru's twin brother, Dru, voiced by Steeve Carell. Fans will watch Gru meeting his twin brother and joining him for one last robbery. Love Actually reunion is scheduled to take place this week and one of the most iconic scenes from the original movie was used to convey the cast and movie's short reunion.

A number of animated movies also released their trailers this week. These included Smurf's new film, Smurf: The Lost Village, Coco and Early Man. Apart from that Diary of a Wimpy Kid, based on the best-selling book, Amy Schumer's Snatched released a new preview, and a number of other movie trailers released this week. Here were a few trailers that you may have probably missed and here is a compilation of all the trailers you have to watch this week:

Transformers: The Last Knight:

100 billion trillion planets in the cosmos... And they keep coming here. #Transformers pic.twitter.com/7g0b0EExgq — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountUK) March 16, 2017

Despicable Me 3:

This summer, villainy runs in the family. The new trailer for #DespicableMe3 is here. #Minions pic.twitter.com/Yq4NQHNIl9 — Despicable Me (@DespicableMe) March 14, 2017

Power Rangers:

Love Actually:

La secuela de la exitosa película británica "Love Actually" ya tiene tráiler. pic.twitter.com/ciuCkxSo0W — Carlos DelMar (@carlosfabbian) March 16, 2017

Smurf: The Lost Village:

What if the Smurfs were never alone? Watch the new SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE trailer and see it 4/07! #SmurfsMovie ?pic.twitter.com/U4TAth72pj — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) March 13, 2017

Coco:

"There's a song in the air, and it's playing just for you." See @PixarCoco in theatres this November. #Coco pic.twitter.com/DT0NIlK14d — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) March 15, 2017

Baby Driver:

Early Man:

From the creators of Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run, watch the new teaser trailer for #EarlyMan! In cinemas 2018 A.D. pic.twitter.com/qymrMIAZ1v — Early Man (@earlymanmovie) March 16, 2017

Diary of a Wimpy Kid:

On May 19, a Wimp will rise. Watch the exclusive new full-length trailer for Diary of a #WimpyKid: The Long Haul, in theaters this summer! pic.twitter.com/1rjk1lmben — Diary of a Wimpy Kid (@wimpykidmovie) March 16, 2017

Snatched