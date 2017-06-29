Despicable Me 3, the third instalment animated comedy drama in the Despicable Me series, is slated for June 30 release and if critics reviews are anything to go by then fans will not be disappointed with the film.

Pierre Coffin-Kyle Balda's directorial has received positive reviews from the critics. According to the reviewers, the film is funny and gives exactly their fans want. At a time when the summer releases have flopped or failed to entertain viewers, Despicable Me 3 comes as a big relief.

The third instalment features Gru's long-lost blond twin brother Dru (both voiced by Steve Carell) and their sibling rivalry. The family film also explores Lucy, Gru's wife, relationship with the three adopted girls Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Nev Scharrel).

Read below what critics have said about the animated film Despicable 3.

Jordan Mintzer of The Hollywood Reporter said: "This rather clever, breakneck-paced cartoon gives fans exactly what they want: Like the new nemesis [Balthazar Bratt] voiced by Trey Parker, it shoots multiple machine-gun bursts of bubblegum at the audience, asking them to chew and enjoy...forces you to clap along...The pacing is so fast that there's barely room to breathe — although Coffin puts just enough emphasis on Gru's "issues" and just enough throwaway gags (cue up another Minion) to keep the movie grounded."

Peter Debruge of Variety said: "Despicable Me 3 is unwieldy, but it mostly works, as co-directors Pierre Coffin (who also voices the Minions) and Kyle Balda never lose sight of the film's emotional center, packing the rest with as much humor as they can manage. The jokes comes so fast and furious, the movie can hardly find room for Heitor Pereira's funky score, and though Pharrell Williams has contributed five new songs to sell soundtracks (including the sweet "There's Something Special"), the movie hardly needs them."

Scott Mendelson of Forbes said: "Despicable Me 3 is akin to eating just enough candy. It's a sugar high from beginning to end and each bite is sweet and utterly lacking in nutrition, but it's a quality product and it won't leave you with a stomach ache or a crash."

Robbie Collin of The Telegraph said: "For all their extraordinary popularity, the Despicable Me films have never quite landed on a look or tone that felt ineffably them. You don't know what you'll necessarily get when queueing for one, apart from Minions, in the same way as you do for, say, a Lego Movie – a franchise that set out its all-gags-blazing aesthetic in the opening 0.3 seconds of its first instalment."

Geoffrey Macna of The Independent said: "These are original stories. Despicable Me 3 is random in the extreme in structure but it is also wildly inventive, full of visual and verbal gags, and very good natured too."

Alex Abad-Santos of Vox said: "The franchise's latest entry, Despicable Me 3, puts a noble effort into returning the Minions and the franchise to its roots."