Fashion designer Rohit Bal, who has also designed clothes for popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, was arrested by Delhi Police late on Thursday with three others after getting into a scuffle with his neighbour in Defence Colony. He was granted bail soon after.

Bal, who is known for his use of lotus and peacock motifs, owns a flagship store in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai.

Bal was also honoured with the Designer of the Year award at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards in 2001 and Indian Fashion Awards in 2006.