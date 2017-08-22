Designated Survivor returns with its season 2 this fall and the ABC show just dropped a tease for fans. The season 1 finale set up base for the upcoming season as fans were disappointed to learn that Patrick Lloyd had escaped because he was "rich" and had "resources."

While plot details are yet under the wraps, the teaser released promises another edge of the seat experience. Announcing "Kiefer is Back", the new season evidently has more problems lined up for President Kirkman and he is in no mood to play games.

Also Read: Victoria season 2: Why Jenna Coleman had to throw a hairbrush at Tom Hughes?

The 15-seconds teaser announce again that the President has a situation. While not much is revealed in the teaser, the trailer is expected to drop soon and share more light on Lloyd's role in the second season and could reveal some possible threats.

However, TV Line reports that unlike season 1, season 2 will be more grounded and less twisty. And this could be because of three showrunner changes the ABC show has witnessed. While fans will watch the usual key characters like President Kirkman, Agent Wells and more in the centre of most of the problems, the new season is expected to expand the horizons and deal with more characters and parallel storylines.

"I do think that we're going to focus a little bit less on huge cliffhangers and a little bit more on the intimate character stories," ABC president Channing Dungey revealed.

"As much as we love the twists and turns and the cliffhangers, what we're really looking forward to exploring in Season 2 is some of the character relationships and some of the interpersonal dynamics in the White House," he added.

The new season will see a few of TV world's renowned faces joining the cast. A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that Dirty Sexy Money actress Zoe McLellan has joined the cast of Designated Survivor as a new regular.

Watch the teaser here:

Designated Survivor season 2 returns on September 27, on ABC. The season 1's episodes are available online for viewing.