When Designated Survivor season 2 released its promo, the ABC show promised that there will be more drama closer to home. And boy, they did hit a home run in the third episode itself.

As the show ventured deep into episode 3, some dark secrets featuring FLOTUS's mother were teased. Though the focus was on the political drama around the outbreak – Influenza A – Agent Wells discovered that there was more to Llyod and Alex's mother than just the attack featured in episode 2.

In the fourth episode, the plot deepens. The promo teases that Hannah has uncovered some clues that hint Alex's mother could be involved in some huge criminal activities. When she sits down to discuss the "circumstantial "evidences that connects Alex's mother to Llyod, a shocked Alex finishes Agent Wells statement with the line, "That my mother is a criminal."

Although worried, the promo also shows Kirkman assuring his wife that they will get through this together. However, this is not the only problem that needs the POTUS's attention. Back in the White House, the President is welcomed with some unpleasant news.

According to the synopsis, there is a more delicate crisis that needs Kirkman's notice. "Tensions rise between America and Mexico when a Mexican citizen is shot during a border dispute regarding Mexican trade imports," the show's official synopsis explains. "And Kirkman and his staff must work quickly to resolve the situation and create a new trade deal," the channel adds.

"We can't treat our neighbours as enemies," President Kirkman says in the trailer addressing the crisis.

So how is Kirkman going to deal with the new problem? What are the evidences against Alex's mother? What are the new problems that will arise by the end of the episode? All these questions will be answered tonight, on Designated Survivor season 2 episode 4.

The Promo:

Here's all the streaming details:

When to watch Season 2 Episode 4: October 18

What time: Wednesday, 10/9c

Where to watch: ABC

Where to stream live online (watch online): Here are a few quick links where you can watch Designated Survivor season 2 episode 4 online:

- ABC

- Netflix