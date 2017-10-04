Designated Survivor returns for its second season with the second episode. After opening to a few surprising moments in the series – Tom Kirkman speaks Russian, he had a fall out with someone, etc – the second episode promises bigger flames.

There will be two crucial problems that will divide President Kirkman's attention in the second episode. The first will be obviously Patrick Lloyd. According to synopsis shared by TV Promos Previews, Agent Wells, with the help of her new partner Agent Damian Rennett will inch the closest she has ever been to Lloyd.

Her discovery will coincide with the White House Correspondents Dinner, according to TV Line. The two events are bound to create some edge-of-the-seat experience. Synopsis of the episode hints that though Wells will inch close to Lloyd, her plan to nab him will be derailed by Homeland Security Council.

The second problem will be an outbreak of diseases that Kirkman needs to attend to immediately. The new promos suggest a sudden health outbreak will put the President's stand in a spot, forcing him to make a decision which will either make or break the situation. "You have ten seconds to decide," says a voice in the promo, addressing Kirkman. This will keep President on his foot through the episode.

TV Line also shares that by the end of the second episode, new characters will be introduced. While last week season 2 regular Ben Lawson, known as Agent Damian Rennett in the new season, and Paulo Costanzo's Lyor Boone were introduced, this week Zoe McLellan will make her first appearance on the show.

Check out the promo below:

The new episode airs tonight, Oct 4, on ABC at 10|9c. Here's where you can stream the episode online.

