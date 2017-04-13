Designated Survivor's last week's episode sent minute shock waves as viewers found out that the attacks aren't over yet. With a step closer to the conspiracy, Agent Wells learnt that there were more attacks planned across US.

In the new episode, the ABC show will continue to touch upon the rights to keep and bear arms as Jack Bowman will be seen discussing the issue with the press. The topic has been dealt and debated in different forms in different shows. However, viewers will watch how the episode will shift gears and prepares for the finale.

As the show began with a bang, the first season of Designated Survivor is likely to end with a bang as well. With viewers expecting the Capitol expositions were the only highlight of the season (with regard to the capital facing terrorism), the POTUS has to gear up for another round of blasts.

The official synopsis reveals basic information:

President Kirkman forms an unlikely alliance in the hopes of passing his first bill while Agent Ritter is briefed by FBI Agent Hannah Wells about a new alarming threat to the nation.

But the promo and two new sneak peeks gives us more information.

In the new sneak peek, the speaker of the House, Kimble Hookstraten is seen meeting the POTUS at the oval office with a possible way to help Kirkman to pass the bill. Talking to President, she says that she can attract moderate Republicans votes "proper encouragement." Now what the encouragement is, the episode 16 titled Party Lines will reveal.

The second sneak peek takes viewers to Agent Wells where she discovers a few digital files found at Brooke Mathison's house. It looks like the "Capitol threat assessment" files, created by the same strategic group at the Pentagon that highlights vulnerabilities in the Golden Gate Bridge, The Hoover Dam and the Statue of Liberty. This means that any of the three locations could be attacked in the season finale.

But will it be this or will the makers surprise us with an unthinkable location? We'll have to wait one more episode to know. Until then, here's where you can watch Designated Survivor's season 1 episode 16 online:

When to watch episode 16: April 12

What time: Wednesday, 10/9c

Where to watch: ABC

Where to stream live online (watch online): Here are a few quick links where you can watch Designated Survivor episode 16 online:

- ABC

- Netflix