Oh my god what an end! Who would have thought the traitor would be confronted and shot dead in the same episode? Surely, no one watching the Designated Survivor season 1 episode 12 expected a climax that intense.

The viewers saw Agent Wells, and the FBI, overhearing MacLeish admitting to his crime in the previou episode. The confession invited a confrontation. But in an unexpected (mind-boggling) turn of events, MacLeish gets killed by his wife, who was actively involved in the bombing. She kills her husband before turning the gun on herself. And damn, we have so many questions that need to be answered ASAP.

Spoilers ahead: As the episode 12 ended with Vice President's Peter MacLeish's murder, Designated Survivor season 1 episode 13 will open to President Kirkman addressing the nation. During his address, he will be confronted about new leaks of classified information from within the government.

The official synopsis reads:

An investigative journalist shocks the White House when he reveals classified information during a press briefing and leaves Seth struggling to contain the damage from the leaked story. Meanwhile, Hannah unearths a key connection between MacLeish and the conspiracy.

The official teaser:

The leak will put the whole White House in dismay and according to the official teaser, it could change the rules and players of the game. Two people responsible for the twists and turns of tonight's episode are going to be the investigation journalist, who will reveal about the leaks, and Hannah, who will uncover more important information, unearthing a key connection between MacLeish and the whole crazy conspiracy.

