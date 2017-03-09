Following a three-month winter break, Designated Survivor season 1 will return with its episode 11 on ABC today. The season 1 constitutes of 22 episodes and the show took a break on December 14, 2016 as it headed for a winter finale. The finale ended on a cliffhanger.

The episode 11 will showcase the aftermath of the shooting that took place at the Presidential oath ceremony. Titled Warriors, the episode will show Emily struggling to accept the fact that there could be a traitor in the White House.

According to the official synopsis, the episode will also see FBI agent Hannah Wells making a big revelation:

The nation reels from the aftermath of the shooting on the steps of the Capitol while Emily struggles with the knowledge there may be a traitor in the White House. Meanwhile, FBI Agent Hannah Wells grapples with her decision to reveal what she knows about the conspiracy behind the Capitol bombing.

The mid-season finale episode of Designated Survivor showed a bullet in midair aimed at Tom Kirkman's forehead. However, the recipient of the bullet wasn't Kirkman as FBI agent Wells kill off the shooter, resulting in the bullet hitting someone else. The return of the show will finally reveal who took the bullet.

The attempted assassination will be the focus of Designated Survivor's season 1 episode 11. In the last episode, President Kirkman whiffs conspiracy against his presidency and the country. But the second half of the show will see the conspiracy unfolding right in front of his eyes.

The creator of the show, Jeff Melvoin told a website: "Kirkman is going to define his own 100 days agenda, restarting the clock in the second half because, as he notes, he wasn't given the opportunity to have his 100 days because of the way he came into office. It's an opportunity for him to write his own narrative, and it starts him on a new journey that we can all follow with excitement and interest."

Watch the trailer for Designated Survivor episode 11 here:

When to watch episode 11: March 8

What time: Wednesday, 10/9c

Where to watch: ABC

Where to stream live online (watch online): Here are a few quick links where you can watch Designated Survivor episode 11 online:

- ABC

- Netflix