The one-of-its-kind Desert T20 cricket tournament, featuring the associate countries from the Emirates Cricket Board, kick-starts in a couple of days in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

To run for seven days, the competition sees the ICC-associated teams with T20I status compete in a round-robin and knockout format.

"The aim of the tournament is to provide an opportunity for our teams to play more competitive Men's T20 cricket," Zayed Abbas, Emirates Cricket Board member, told ESPN Cricinfo about the tournament.

"Each of the participating countries are very close in ICC T20I rankings, so we expect the quality of cricket to be very strong," he added.

Teams participating

Group A - UAE, Afghanistan, Ireland, Namibia (don't have T20I status)

Group B - Hong Kong, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland

Note: Papua New Guinea were scheduled to participate in the tournament, but following their decline of the invitation, Namibia became the eighth team to take part.

Desert T20 schedule

Date Team A Team B Time Venue January 14 Hong Kong v Scotland 3:30 pm IST Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 14 Afghanistan v Ireland 8:30 pm IST Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 15 Netherlands v Oman 3:30 pm IST Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 15 UAE v Namibia 8:30 pm IST Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 16 Hong Kong v Oman 3:30 pm IST Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 16 UAE v Afghanistan 8:30 pm IST Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 17 Ireland v Namibia 3:30 pm IST Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 17 Netherlands v Scotland 8:30 pm IST Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi January 18 UAE v Ireland 3:30 pm IST Dubai International Cricket Stadium January 18 Hong Kong v Netherlands 8:30 pm IST Dubai International Cricket Stadium January 19 Afghanistan v Namibia 3:30 pm IST Dubai International Cricket Stadium January 19 Oman v Scotland 8:30 pm IST Dubai International Cricket Stadium January 20 Semi Final 1 11:30 am IST Dubai International Cricket Stadium January 20 Semi Final 2 4 pm IST Dubai International Cricket Stadium January 20 Final 9 pm IST Dubai International Cricket Stadium

TV guide

Not announced yet