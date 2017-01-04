Here is some good news for the fans of Descendants of the Sun who are waiting for the sequel of one of the most watched Korean dramas. According to reports, Descendants of the Sun will return to the television with its second season soon.

According to Korea Portal, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo might share the screen space again for the second season of Descendants of the Sun following their big wins at the KBS Drama Awards 2016. Joong Ki and Hye Kyo might reprise their role in the sequel to the Korean Hallyu.

Fans are also hoping that the second season will focus on the married life of Joong Ki and Hye Kyo's characters Yoo Si Jin and Kang Mo Yeon, respectively. Last year, there were reports that the makers will begin the pre-production work of the second season in the start of 2017, after Joong Ki takes a time out from the shooting of his upcoming movie Battleship Island.

However, fans will have to wait for an official announcement regarding the second season.

Meanwhile, Joong Ki and Hye Kyo came together recently for the KBS Drama Awards. Joong Ki and Hye Kyo received the Grand Award, one of the biggest honours, for their performance in the drama series. Joong Ki and Hye Kyo have also won the best couple award.

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo have a huge fan following. Though the show ended in April 2016, it has not affected their fan base. In fact, their fans want them to get married and settle down. There were even reports that Joong Ki and Hye Kyo have secretly tied the knot, but their agency later denied the reports.