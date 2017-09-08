Self-styled godman Ram Rahim Singh's Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Haryana's Sirsa district was raided on Friday, and authorities have reportedly seized several hard disks and cash from the premises.

Reports state that heavy security has been deployed at the main entrance of the Dera headquarter.

Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by the special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25 and was sentenced to 20 years on August 28. The trial proceedings in two murder cases in which the Dera chief was allegedly involved are in the final stages.

At least 41 paramilitary companies, four army columns, police of four districts, one SWAT team and one dog squad were deployed for the search operation of the 700-acre walled compound. Curfew has also been imposed in the region surrounding the Dera headquarters, and it will not be relaxed until the operation is completed.

Latest visuals from Sirsa: Heavy security deployed, curfew imposed in vicinity of Dera Sacha Sauda HQ as search inside the premises continues

The search operation orders were given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The top court has asked retired sessions judge AKS Panwar to submit a detailed report on the Dera search in a sealed cover on the next date of hearing.

Some computers, hard disks and cash seized. Few rooms also sealed. Forensic team has been called from Roorkee: Dy Director Satish Mehra

The 700-acre Dera complex harbours a heart-shaped multi-specialty hospital, along with a luxury resort housed in a ship-shaped structure. Reports state that there is an international school inside the premises with airplane-like towers.

More details of the search operation are awaited.