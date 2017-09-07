The special investigation team (SIT), on Wednesday, revealed that Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) had given away at least Rs 5 crore to fuel violence on the day chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rapes in Panchkula.

According to the Times of India, Panchkula branch head Chamkaur Singh was the key person who managed the money that was received by the Dera management. Chamkaur, a resident of Dhakoli in Maholi, is reportedly absconding with his family after a sedition case was registered against him based on an SC direction on August 28.

The Dera had sent money to various places in Punjab and Haryana, including Panchkula, where violence broke out after the Dera chief was convicted.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu said that the team was conducting raids at all possible locations to catch Chamkaur. The DGP feels that more details will unfurl once he is arrested.

Sandhu further highlighted that those who had a hand in inciting violence in Panchkula are under police radar and even pointed out that one prominent person in the case is a horticulture scientist.

The followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had started gathering at Panchkula since August 23. Reports say that Dhiman, Chamkaur and other residents had arranged food for them.

Police also believe that Chamkaur was not only active around the Panchkula court premises but was also controlling Sector 5, which was the epicenter of violence that took place on August 24.