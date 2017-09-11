The sanitisation campaign at the Dera Sacha Sauda campus in Sirsa concluded on Sunday. Internet and mobile services in Sirsa — which had earlier been suspended owing to security concerns during the search operation — will be restored on Monday.

Meanwhile, Commissioner AKS Pawar will submit the detailed report on the findings to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

While the railway services will resume, the decision on removal of curfew is yet to be taken. Deputy Director of Haryana PR Department, Satish Mehra, said: "Curfew will remain imposed till tomorrow, it will be reviewed tomorrow evening. Relaxations will be given in morning & evening."

The Dera campus is nothing less than a township with schools, a sports village, a hospital, a shopping mall and a cinema hall. It also houses a "7-star MSG resort" with replicas of Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Kremlin and Disney World.

Secret tunnels and explosives

Officials had on the first two days of the search operation discovered secret tunnels that connected the "dera niwas" to "sadhvi niwas." In short, the official home of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was connected to the hostel where his women followers stayed.

A fibre glass tunnel, some 5 km away from the Dera chief's house, was also discovered. It is believed that this could have been an escape route for Singh if things turned ugly for him.

Meanwhile, tonnes of crackers were also seized from the illegal explosives factory found inside the Dera headquarters.

Hospital records

Mehra pointed out that the health department had discovered a hospital inside the Dera campus. Not only did they seal the skin bank which was "running without license," but also revealed that they did not have any paperwork on the dead bodies being sent out of the hospital.

The health department also saw irregularities when it came to implementation of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act by the Dera as well.

A huge stock of medicines without any brand name was found along with some old currency notes and hard drives.

Skeletons

Even before the search operations began, a report by the Dera magazine Sach Kahoon had tried to say that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had asked his followers to donate their bodies to put an end to cremation or immersion in Ganga, apparently helping in the conservation of environment.

The police search unearthed — literally — quite a few skeletons from the campus, which led to speculation that they belonged to those killed by Ram Rahim's followers.

Another report, however, did confirm the "body donation pledge" that a follower had to sign before joining the Dera so their body could be used for medical research after their death.

The Dera currency

The Dera also had its own currency, which was used in purchasing goods and services within the Sirsa headquarters.

Plastic tokens in Rs 1 and Rs 10 denomination have been found in blue and orange colours inside the Dera, and were at times even used outside it!

One side of the coin has the symbols of all major religions in India – Hinduism, Islam, Christianity and Sikhism — while on the other bears the words "Dhan Dhan Satguru Tera Hi Aasra, Dera Sacha Sauda Sirsa".

Cars and clothes

A Lexus car without a number plate and an OB van was found during the searches, and have been shifted to the police headquarters for further investigation.

As many as 1,500 pairs of shoes and designer apparel have also been seized from a garment factory by the name MSG Fashion Mart, which was being run by Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan.