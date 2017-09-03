Away from the the luxury and comfort of Dera headquarters at Sirsa, the self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was convicted for rape recently, will soon be seen working as a gardener in prison for Rs 40 a day. It would be quite a task for him, as he is yet to come to terms with the conditions in Rohtak's Sunaria jail. The fact that he is drinking only mineral water from the canteen there, explains how he fares in there.

Sources say that the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was seen strolling restlessly in his 8 by 8 feet cell and talking to the walls, all the time.

Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by the special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25 and was sentenced for 20 years on 28 August. The trial proceedings in two murder cases in which the Dera chief was allegedly involved, are in the final stages.

The godman, who was stripped off his glory, had requested the jail officials to allow his adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan to attend him in jail. The cops have reportedly assigned two jail inmates to help him. Ram Rahim's only comfort in the cell are his two blankets and the cotton bedding, Times of India reported quoting jail officials.

Two days into his jail term and Ram Rahim, known as the baba of bling, started complaining about the quality of food. Sources reveal that he did not eat much and had even complained of chest pain and high blood pressure. Currently, he is being fed jail food along with fruits.

Ram Rahim is yet to begin his regular work in jail like his fellow prisoners. He reportedly prefers to go late to bed and mediates in the morning. In the past two days, he has eventually adapted himself to the conditions in jail.

Dalit activist Swaraj Kirad, who recently got out on bail from the jail, told media that Gurmeet was getting a lot of attention from the inmates. At the same time, his presence has caused trouble for many undertrials owing to the delay in bail application or release orders issued over past one week due to a blanket ban on anyone entering or leaving the jail premises.

Also, every time Gurmeet is taken out, all the other inmates are asked to go inside their cells. Ram Rahim is yet to wear the prisoners' uniform, reports said.