In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man committed suicide in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Sunday. R Mithun Raj, a software engineer, hanged himself because as he was allegedly depressed due to severe hair fall.

Police said Mithun who hailed from Jaihindpuram in Tamil Nadu's Madurai city committed suicide at his home in Bengaluru. The techie had a skin problem because of which he suffered severe hair fall. According to The Times of India, Mithun had been taking various treatments but nothing worked.

He used to work in Chennai before shifting to Bengaluru last year. His mother Vasanthi, who stayed in Madurai, was searching for a suitable matrimonial alliance for him but she had not been successful in finding a bride for him.

He started getting worried as nothing was falling in place for him. He appeared depressed because of the problem. His mother and friends even consoled him but he lost faith in medication. His elder brother Mathan Raj said Mithun was short tempered.

"We are still shocked that he took the extreme due to this problem. He never talked about any other problem to family members or friends. His friends said he had spoken normally to them even hours before he committed suicide," TOI quoted Mathan as saying.

On Sunday evening, his mother went to a temple and at that time, Mithun, who had been in Madurai with his mother, entered the house and hanged himself. When Vasanthi reached home, she found her son hanging from the ceiling of a room. She called her neighbours for help and rushed Mithun to the Government Rajaji Hospital, but doctors declared he was brought dead.

Vasanthi filed a complaint and a case was registered.