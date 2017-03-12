Ever since Barcelona manager Luis Enrique broke the news that he would be stepping down at the end of the season, the Barcelona team have been performing much better. The defending La Liga champions defeated Sporting Gijon 6-1, Celta de Vigo 5-0 and not to forget the greatest comeback in Champions League history as they defeated PSG 6-1 to overturn a 4-0 first leg deficit.

They will be looking to continue the impressive run when they travel to Estadio Municipal de Riazor to take on Deportivo La Coruna who are at the wrong end of the La Liga table in 17th place battling to stay in the Spanish top flight.

Barcelona are at the top of the La Liga table at the moment with 60 points and Real Madrid are second with 59 points with a game in hand. Barcelona have caught up with Real Madrid after a slow start to the season and it looks like the title will be fought between the two of them after Sevilla drew 1-1 against Leganes.

The big news coming out of the Barcelona camp is that they will be without their Brazilian star Neymar and Rafinha who have been ruled out over illness and injury respectively. Aleix Vidal and Jérémy Mathieu continue to remain on the sidelines through long term injuries.

Enrique is urging his Barcelona players to forget about everything that happened in mid week and concentrate on beating Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga as they look to pile up more pressure on Real Madrid.

"This weekend all I care about is how good Deportivo are, despite the special week we have just experienced. I am relying on the experience of my players and that they will know how much is at stake. Everything is still to be decided. The reality is that we are alive in three competitions and want to prosper in them all.''

Deportivo La Coruna are unbeaten in their last three matches after they appointed Pepe Mel as their new manager. While they are struggling at the bottom of the La Liga table, Deportivo have shown signs of improvement under Mel earning a victory against Sporting Gijon and also a draw against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona might have a hard time cracking down the Deportivo defense this match given their transformation since Mel took over but given the quality of players Barcelona possess, the team will be expected to pick up all the three points.

Deportivo will be without Florin Andone and Pedro Mosquera, who were suspended. Guilherme dos Santos and Sidnei are also injured for this match leaving Deportivo with a huge problem in their defensive line and short of creative midfielders.

The Deportivo coach said that his players know it will be a difficult challenge but are not completely ruling themselves out of the match.

"The players know it will be a difficult challenge, but we have a fit squad and it's better to have guys at 100 per cent than at 60 per cent. That matters a lot. They will come here feeling like they're floating above the clouds and maybe believe they're better than us, but our morale is also in the clouds. We have not achieved anything yet, but our situation is improving and the players are smiling" Mel said.

Where to watch

The La Liga match between Deportivo La Coruna and Barcelona is set to start at 3:15pm GMT (8:45pm IST, 11:15am EST)

TV and Live streaming information

India: TV: Sony Six/HD. Live streaming: SonyLiv.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2/HD, Now TV. Live streaming: Sky Go.

USA: TV: beIN Sports. Live streaming: beIN Sports Connect.

Spain: TV: beIN La Liga. Live streaming: beIN Sports Connect Espana.

Africa: TV: SuperSport 12. Live streaming: SuperSport live.