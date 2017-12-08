Humans love to boast and brag about being stronger than anything and everything else but imagine thinking you're stronger than Sun!

Despite being warned about the negative effects of continued, prolonged exposure to Sun, some people still choose to go out without the required amount of sunscreen. While nothing mandates the use of those cosmetic products, for some people it takes a horrifying personal experience to know better.

Also read: Angelina Jolie 'lookalike' admits 50 surgeries claim was fake; says she did it to amuse herself

Take Cade Huckabay from Texas for example. The man decided to shave his head and enjoy some warmth under bright sunshine. Little did he know that he would end up with a dent in his head from the not so blissful experience.

Cade took to Twitter to share a series of photos, and to detail the reason behind a super swollen head – which when pricked with his forefinger, also created a dent.

One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, & swelled up just a little bit :-) pic.twitter.com/9FWw3jcdYf — Cade Huckabay (@CadeHuckabay) December 5, 2017

"One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, & swelled up just a little bit," Huckabay tweet read, accompanied by four photos of his swollen, shaved head. The severity of the swelling can be explained by this being his head's first exposure to Sun.

"Since it was always covered in hair or a hat, my scalp had basically never seen sunlight before that," Huckabay shared in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle. "Needless to say, I got it kinda bad."

But he isn't the only one who underestimated the risks of overexposure to Sun. Soon after his tweet, replies started flooding in with people showing concern and asking if he had consulted a doctor yet, and some even shared their own nightmares under Sun.

I really feel for you dude this is day 4 of sun poising when i finally could open one eye pic.twitter.com/zdDpF3kG7n — jingle bASH (@ashlie5sos) December 6, 2017

We've all been there lad pic.twitter.com/TL6VttThY9 — Joel (@_Joel__________) December 6, 2017

Similar but not as impressive... Here's my bald head after running a marathon in San Diego. You can probably tell but I remembered to wear a headband and forgot to wear sunblock pic.twitter.com/DZMkA1sN6E — Tim Hammill (@timhammill) December 6, 2017

Slightly more severe like pic.twitter.com/CPAEptFdwK — Ellie (@ElliemaeR_) December 6, 2017

One time I horribly applied sunscreen and my face ended up like this :-) LOL pic.twitter.com/RmSRPLcsns — Ashley Burris (@AshleyBurris14) December 6, 2017

?? it never gets old pic.twitter.com/AewItHK95K — Emily Ridge (@Ridgey9) December 6, 2017

Luckily in Huckabay's case, some Advil and ice "got the job done," since, "[He] knew the swelling was just from the burn, and I wasn't having any other symptoms of something more serious being wrong with me. I was perfectly healthy other than my head being a few sizes overgrown."

This tweet has never been more relevant until now!