Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth crushed South Korean Lee Hyun II 21-10, 21-5 to win the men's singles title of the Denmark Open Superseries Premier in Odense on Sunday, October 22. .

The win was also his third Superseries title of the ongoing year and his fifth overall. Only Malaysia great Lee Chong Wei and Chinese legends Lin Dan and Chen Long have more Superseries title than the world number eight of India.

Going from strength to strength! ?



Srikanth Kidambi continues his red-hot form in 2017.



This baddie is on ?! pic.twitter.com/p5YFsDy6Gz — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) October 22, 2017

Srikanth had also finished runner-up at the Singapore Open earlier this year after defeat in the final against compatriot Sai Praneeth. The 25-year-old though was not able to make a good impact at the World Championships and the Japan Open, in which he lost in the quarter-final stages.

However, Srikanth overcame the last-eight hurdle in Denmark in style when he outclassed reigning world champion and world number one Viktor Axelsen with a masterful display of caution and aggression in a 55-minute battle 14-21, 22-20, 21-7.

The Pullela Gopichand ward then went on to decimate Wong Wing Ki of Hong Kong in straight games in the semi-final on Saturday.