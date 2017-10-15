Superseries badminton action resumes in Odense from Tuesday, October 17, as top-ranked shuttlers from across the globe will be in action at the Denmark Superseries Premier.

India's campaign at the tournament will be led by world number two PV Sindhu, who starts the tournament as the second seed. The 22-year-old, who won the Silver medal at the World Championships 2017, though faces a tricky test against Chinese teenager Chen Yufei, who was crowned the world junior champion last year.

If Sindhu manages to get past the early hurdle, she will face Japan Open runner-up and seventh seed He Bingjiao as early as in the quarter-final of the tournament. The Indian shuttler, who faced an early exit in Japan last month, will look to get back to winning ways in the upcoming meet in Denmark.

Saina's big first-round hurdle

On the other hand, 2012 champion Saina Nehwal, who has failed to get a seeding, faces a stiff opening encounter against Japan Open and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin. Notably, the Spaniard decimated the London Olympic bronze medallist in the second round in Japan last month.

Tai vs Okuhara

Meanwhile, Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei will start as the top seed and she begins her campaign against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong. The world number one is likely to face reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara in the quarter-final of the tournament.

Men's singles stars handed tough draw

Highest-ranked Indian men's singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, seeded eighth in Denmark, will begin his campaign against a qualifier. However, he faces a big threat as early as in the quarter-final, in which he is expected to face reigning world champion and numero uno Viktor Axelsen.

Notably, Srikanth went down in the third round of Japan Open against Axelsen, who will be the local favourite in the upcoming tournament.

India's Sameer Verma is likely to face the in-form Dane in the second round. The world number 19 has a good opportunity to stun the world number one and set up an all-India quarter-final. However, his best might not be enough to stop the in-form Axelsen.

Meanwhile, veteran campaigner Ajay Jayaram opens his campaign against third seed and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan on Wednesday, October 18.

Singapore Open champion Sai Praneeth, who has not been able to replicate his performances ever since he clinched the title in the Lion City, will face local hope Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in the first-round. A quarter-final between the Indian shuttler and Lin is on the cards.

Meanwhile, in-form HS Prannoy will take on Emil Holst of Denmark in the first round. The young shuttler is likely to face Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei (seventh seed) in the second round itself.

Live streaming & TV coverage

Seeding information

Men's singles Women's singles 1. Son Wan Ho (Kor) 1. Tai Tzu Ying (Tpe) 2. Viktor Axelsen (Den) 2. PV Sindhu (Ind) 3. Lin Dan (Chn) 3. Sung Ji Hyun (Kor) 4. Shi Yuqi (Chn) 4. Akane Yamaguchi (Jpn) 5. Chou Tien Chen (Tpe) 5. Carolina Marin (Esp) 6. Chen Long (Chn) 6. Sun Yu (Chn) 7. Lee Chong Wei (Mas) 7. He Bingjiao (Chn) 8. Kidambi Srikanth (Ind) 8. Nozomi Okuhara (Jpn)

Schedule of key matches on Wednesday, October 18



Men's singles

HS Prannoy vs Emil Holst - 2:15 pm local time, 5:45 pm IST

Sai Praneeth vs Hans-Kristian Vittinghus - 4:40 pm local time, 8:10 pm IST

Ajay Jayaram vs Lin Dan - 9 pm local time, 12:30 am IST [October 19]

Kidambi Srikanth vs Qualifier - 3:45 pm local time, 7:15 pm IST

Sameer Verma vs Qualifier - 6 pm local time, 9:30 pm IST

Women's singles

Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin - 5:15 pm local time, 8:45 pm IST

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei - 9 pm local time, 12:30 am IST [October 19]