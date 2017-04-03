Demonstrators clash with police on 2 April in Ecuador as leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno appears poised to win the presidential election, while conservative Guillermo Lasso calls for a recount.
Demonstrators clash with police as leftist Lenin Moreno claims presidential victory
Demonstrators clash with police on 2 April in Ecuador as leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno appears poised to win the presidential election, while conservative Guillermo Lasso calls for a recount.
- April 3, 2017 17:56 IST
-