Regional transport offices (RTOs) across India will go cashless from the new year. Fees for all services such as obtaining the driving license, permit and fitness certificate can now be paid electronically.

Point-of-sale (PoS) machines have been installed in certain zonal offices by the transport department and also some cashless transaction systems are being set up to make cashless payments process smooth. "From January, people coming to RTO offices can pay the fee of various services: permits, driving licence, fitness certificates - using their debit, credit cards. Applicants won't be required to make payments in cash," a senior government official was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

The Delhi government is planning to bring all departments under the cashless transaction system. There are a total of 14 zonal offices of the transport department in the city and setting up the point-of-sale machines would ensure hassle-free services for Delhi residents.

At present, e-PoS machines are being installed at all zonal offices. Besides, computer software of the department is also being updated in view of the cashless transactions, the official said.

Transport Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier directed the department to start accepting fees and payments in the form of bank drafts and pay orders for all transport services after in the wake of the cash crunch after demonetisation.