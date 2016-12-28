The central government on Wednesday approved an ordinance that puts a deadline on the deposit of old currency notes and also imposes a penalty of Rs 50,000 on those who hold over 10 demonetised notes after March 31, 2016.

The Ordinance, named 'The Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance', states that an individual will be allowed to hold only 10 notes of each of the scrapped notes after March 31 and anyone who holds more than that will have to pay a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000 or five times the amount in question — whichever is higher. There could also be criminal liability and the cases involving violation of the rule will be heard by the municipal magistrate who will decide on the penalty to be levied on the individual.

"If we do not put an end date on the legal character of the old notes, then they can be infinitely valid as a legal tender. The government wants certainty on the estimate of the money flowing back into the system and a cut-off date for all deposits including retail deposits will help achieve this objective," a senior government official was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

"The problem is not someone holding 10 notes in old currency beyond December 30, but if someone is holding, let's say, Rs 5 crore, then it's a problem and the person owes an explanation," the official added when asked about the Rs 50,000 penalty for holding old notes.

The draft ordinance also consists of the recommendations of the central board of directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Demonetised currency notes can only be deposited in the RBI after December 30. Citizens can deposit or exchange old notes at the offices of the RBI till March 31, 2017.