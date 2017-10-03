Sundays massacre in Las Vegas spurred a ritual-like response from US politicians following the mass shootings that have left a trail of victims across the country: Democrats renewed demands for tougher gun laws while Republicans offered up prayers but showed no signs of supporting such legislation.
Democratic Senators speak out after Las Vegas mass shooting
Sundays massacre in Las Vegas spurred a ritual-like response from US politicians following the mass shootings that have left a trail of victims across the country: Democrats renewed demands for tougher gun laws while Republicans offered up prayers but showed no signs of supporting such legislation.
- October 3, 2017 17:01 IST
-