Democrat Senator Chuck Schumers teary-eyed speech condemning Trumps immigration ban

  • January 30, 2017 15:45 IST
    By Reuters
Democrat Senator Chuck Schumers teary-eyed speech condemning Trumps immigration ban Close
US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer gave an emotional speech demanding President Donald Trump reverse an executive order targeting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Schumer, the senior Democrat in the Republican-controlled Senate, said his party would fight to overturn the policy.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular