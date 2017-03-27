Demi Lovato has surely mastered the skill of twerking, proof of which is in the recently-shared Snapchat video of her twerking at the gym.

The Let It Go songstress shows off her twerking skill in the short video, with her trainer Uriah Hall. She broke the floor with her trainer to Rihanna's first hit Pon de Replay.

The 24-year-old singer is seen practicing some martial arts-inspired capture-the-flag type workouts. She is also seen throwing punches at her trainer, Hall. You can watch the video here.

Recently Lovato became the latest victim of the celebrity nude photo scandal in which one of her photos went viral on porn sites.

In the photo, the former Disney star is seen smiling at the camera in bed, wearing an unzipped top. Although the leak did not affect the actress at all, she had a fitting reply.

Demi took to Twitter to address the hacking scandal and said that the photo doing the rounds is not nude and shows only her cleavage. "I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage."

I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage ? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 22, 2017

She further tweeted: "Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before... #vanityfair #nicetry #cleavagegameonpoint #myboobsarenteventhatbig #angles"

Previously, the Stone Cold songstress stripped down to her birthday suit for the fashion magazine back in 2015.