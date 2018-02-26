Demi Lovato and her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama have recently reunited for a lunch date. The former couple was spotted at a luxury eatery in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 24.

According to a report by TMZ, the Sorry Not Sorry singer and the That 70s Show star enjoyed guacamole at Sol Y Luna in the San Fernando Valley. Eyewitnesses told the website that the duo was "super friendly with each other" while dining.

Lovato and Valderrama were reportedly chatting and laughing as they were having guacamole. The dish was specially "made for them at the table", as per reports.

The website also shared a photo of the two enjoying lunch at the eatery. The image captured the attention of their fans who immediately started speculating about their reunion.

"I feel like they're gonna get back together soon - neither of them has been over the other," wrote a Twitter user.

"These two are meant to be together they are still in love it shows," tweeted another social media user.

Lovato and Valderrama were spotted together a few months after the Tell Me You Love Me singer admitted that she is "still in love with him".

"I think my heart is always with Wilmer. I think it was with Wilmer, I think that it is with Wilmer, I think that it will be," she said in her documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.

The major part of the documentary was about the 25-year-old American singer's relationship with her ex-boyfriend. She shared some details about their first meeting and how much he influenced her in the video.

"I met him on January 11, 2010. It was at his house during a PSA (public service announcement) for the census. When I laid eyes on him for the first time (I thought), 'I love this man and I have to have him', but I was only 17," she recalled.

Lovato revealed that she never believed in "love at first sight", but she started believing in it after meeting Valderrama. "We connected on a level that I have never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock, my everything," she added.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer went on to say that she never liked anyone like Valderrama. She also said they decided to be good friends even after their break up.

"I do have moments where it's late at night and I'm lonely and I wonder if I made the right decision because love is a gamble. I don't know if I'll lose him for the rest of my life," the singer said.

Lovato and Valderrama called it quits in June 2016 after dating for six years.