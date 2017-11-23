It looks like Demi Lovato just got married!

Taking to Instagram, the Sorry Not Sorry crooner shared a photo of herself in a stunning wedding dress. The most mysterious part of the photo is that the singer did not add any caption to the photo, leading fans to speculate wildly since she posted the picture.

According to their wild imagination, the songstress has secretly got married or maybe it is just a teaser for her new music video for Tell Me You Love Me.

While the latter seems more plausible, some fans have gone a step ahead with their assumption: They commented on the photo saying the singer got married to Nick Jonas.

Recent rumours have talked about Lovato dating her Camp Rock co-star Nick Jonas. Even Ellen DeGeneres tried to get Lovato to confirm that she wrote her recent songs Ruin the Friendship and Only Forever for the Jonas sibling.

In the meantime, Nick Jonas also took to Twitter to congratulate the songstress on her new album launch.

He wrote: "Simply the best. @ddlovato released her new album #TellMeYouLoveMe today. So happy for her. It is such a special body of work. [sic]"

Lovato once dated Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas, who is currently engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Romance rumours were sparked recently between Demi Lovato and ex-boyfriend Ryan Phillippe as the American actor was spotted leaving her house late night on October 29.