Demi Lovato is raising the hotness quotient by sharing her sexy photos on Instagram and Twitter. The 24-year-old singer flaunted her ample assets all over social media by posting her plunging neckline bikini photos.

Lovato wore a plunging teal one-piece swimsuit that left nothing to the imagination. The plunging neckline piece showed off her smooth cleavage and that sparked a speculation that she might have got a b**b job done.

Meanwhile, the singer has been sharing positive body messages to encourage fans to love their body. Last week, she shared a photo of her thighs catching some sun rays at the beach with a message that talked about loving your body despite all flaws.

Why not? ?

"I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful the way I am. #recovery #selflove #EVERYbodyisbeautiful," Lovato captioned the image.

"Feeling better than I've ever felt. It's all about self love. Tell yourself you're beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think," she posted this message with another photo of her.

So ready for summer ☀️??

In 2015, she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview that people should embrace their natural body. "I keep hearing the term 'thigh gap' more and more frequently. I feel like when things like that are set in society's ideal of what beauty is, and it's repeated over and over, it gets put into your brain."

"If you have [a gap] naturally, then great, embrace what you have. But, if you don't have one naturally, you don't have to starve yourself or engage in unhealthy behaviors — if you don't have a thigh gap naturally, it doesn't mean you aren't beautiful," she told Entertainment Tonight.