DeMario Jackson has been into a lot of controversies during his short stint on reality television. But it looks like he's going to be sticking around for a while longer, and in the meantime, rehab his image.

Rumours swirling around suggest that Jackson has bagged a slot on Dancing with the Stars Season 25. ABC does not comment on casting rumours, but in few short weeks, we'll learn if The Bachelorette star has really convinced ABC executives to give him yet another chance to redeem himself.

Also read: The Bachelorette Season 13 episode 10 watch live: What happens in the Men Tell All special?

Jackson first landed in controversy when it was revealed on Season 13 of The Bachelorette that he had a girlfriend back home, even though he was on the show to find love. Jackson did not properly end his relationship with Lexi but chose to cut off all communication and proceed on to the dating reality show to woo Rachel Lindsay. This prompted Lindsay to eliminate him.

"I believe you want to be here ... I just don't think you want to be here for me," Lindsay told him. "So let me tell you something. I'm not here to be played. I'm not here to be made a joke of, which is what I feel like you're doing right now with me."

She continued: "So I'm really going to need you to get the f--k out. I don't like being f--king embarrassed, like, I can't even look at you right now."

Jackson made headlines a few weeks later when it was revealed that he engaged in sexual activity with Corinne Olympios while Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise was in production. Olympios was reportedly drunk at the time and had no idea what was happening around her.

Will Jackson manage to redeem himself on Dancing with the Stars? We'll have to wait till September to find out.