Deliverymen from rival food delivery apps brawl in China

  • February 23, 2017 15:58 IST
    By Storyful
Deliverymen from rival food delivery apps brawl in China Close
A turf war broke out between deliverymen from two Chinese food delivery apps in Zhangpu County, Fujian province, on February 13. The video shows Ele.me drivers in blue outfits, clashing with a group of men armed with sticks who are apparently defending the Meituan store.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular