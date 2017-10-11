Jeep India launched it's most important and Made in India SUV -- the Compass -- on July 31.

The compact SUV got an overwhelming response and it racked up over 10,000 bookings within a month of launch.

The company started delivery of the Compass diesel units on August 6, while deliveries of the petrol models were on hold.

A report in Autocar India now claims Jeep will start delivery of the petrol models from Diwali.

The petrol models was initially priced from Rs 14.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Company revised prices of Compass on September 15 adding GST.

The new prices of the petrol models are as follows:

Jeep Compass 1.4L petrol Variant New price Sport 15.16 lakh Limited 18.96 lakh Limited Option 19.67 lakh

Jeep Compass petrol models are powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. Six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are offered with the petrol mill.

The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.

The prices for diesel variants start at Rs 15.99 lakh for the Sport variant and go up to Rs 21.37 lakh for the Limited (O) 4X4 variant.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) industry sales data, Jeep has despatched 935 units of the Compass in July. In August, the company had sold 2,020 units of the Compass, reports Carwale.

Jeep Compass is currently being sold in 50 Jeep-flagship and FCA outlets across 47 cities.

Mounting demand for the Compass has now prompted FCA India to expand sales network to 60 outlets by the end of 2017.

The compact SUV goes up against Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Tucson, while the bigger variants pose a challenge to Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.