In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten by five men for speaking in English in New Delhi.

According to the police, the man who has been identified as Varun Gulati was attacked when he had gone to drop off his friend at a five-star hotel in Delhi's Lutyens area, said a PTI report.

The police have nabbed three men, who reportedly thrashed Gulati.

Early on Saturday morning, Gulati who is a resident of Noida and his friend Aman had reached the Connaught place in the car of another friend.

He got into an argument with the accused over his English, which took a violent turn soon.

"While Gulati was walking back to the hotel after seeing off Daksh, a group of five men, who were an inebriated condition, rounded him up," a police was quoted by the PTI.

"They asked him why he was speaking in English. Both the sides got into an argument and the men assaulted Gulati," the police added.

Police said while thrashing Gulati, his attackers kept on asking him why he was speaking in English.

The accused fled the scene after bashing up Gulati. However, the victim noted down the bike number of the culprits.

The police traced down three men based on the information provided by Gulati.

Language politics are gaining momentum in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, where people are trying to do away with the usage of English and Hindi language on signboards.