In a shocking incident in South West Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Thursday, November 23, a woman killed a 2-year-old boy after a mere argument with his mother, who lived in the same building. The 27-year-old has been identified as Geetmala who confessed to the crime. She killed the toddler Nikhil by repeatedly banging his head on the floor.

Cause of rage and murder

The children from the two families were playing on Tuesday when they got into a fight. The mothers got involved and a crowd gathered. The mother of the deceased allegedly yelled at Geetmala in public which left the latter humiliated.

On Thursday afternoon, when Nikhil's mother was out and the 2-year-old was alone at home, Geetmala called him to her house to play with her kids.

The 27-year-old allegedly attacked Nikhil killing him on the spot. Nikhil's mother along with the toddler's uncle started searching for him and reached Geetmala's house which is at the top floor of the building.

Geetmala resisted letting Nikhil's kin inside the house to check but they barged to see their child's feet sticking out of a cushion, TOI reported.

Nikhil's uncle added: "We realised that no one had seen him coming out of the building and so we decided to search within the building."

The confession and arrest

Nikhil's family informed the police and rushed him to Deen Dayal Upadhay Hospital where the doctors said that the toddler was already dead.

Police immediately took Geetmala into custody where she confessed that "she was so angry at the humiliation she faced at the hands of Nikhil's mother that she repeatedly slammed the boy's head against the ground and killed him," the police said.

A similar crime against children was observed from Chandigarh recently when three children of the same family were shot dead by their uncle. The bodies of the three minors was discovered from a forest in Panchakula and the uncle along with the father of the three who plotted the murder were arrested by the police.