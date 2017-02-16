The Delhi Medical Council has cancelled the licence of two doctors after finding them guilty of operating on the wrong leg of a patient. They have been identified as orthopaedic surgeons Dr Rahul Kakarn and Dr Ashwani Maichand.

"Dr Rahul Kakarn and Dr Ashwani Maichand, who operated upon the wrong leg of the patient at Fortis Hospital (Shalimar Bagh), would not be able to practice medicine in Delhi for six months as per the decision taken by DMC's disciplinary committee," DMC registrar Dr Girish Tyagi told Mail Today.

Ravi Rai, a 24-year-old man, had suffered fractures on his right leg after falling from the staircase at his house. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh in north west Delhi. But instead of operating on the fractured leg, the doctors inserted two iron rods on his left leg.

On waking up to see his left leg plastered, Ravi Rai immediately contacted his parents. "Both the doctors failed to exercise reasonable degree of skill, knowledge and care during the treatment of a patient. The doctors had failed to detect fracture in the patient's spine, despite it being visible in the X-ray and wrongly administered anaesthesia to the patient which could have turned risky for him," a report said

Fortis Hospital's spokesperson Ajay Maharaj told Mail Today that Dr Rahul Kakarn and Dr Ashwani Maichand were immediately sacked for medical negligence.

While an FIR has been registered against the two doctors, two nurses and an OT technician have also been dismissed by the hospital.