Two Delhi Traffic Police personnel were caught on camera brutally thrashing a biker near a Metro station in the national capital. In a video which went viral on Thursday, the policemen were also seen dragging the man who apparently lost consciousness in the incident.

A woman, who was reportedly with the man, was also seen yelling at and arguing with the policemen. People who gathered at the spot also tried to intervene.

Recieved video via whats up claiming to be from Patel nagar Delhi of @dtptraffic cops beating someone

Whatever the fault may be ,this is not excepted from @DelhiPolice

I am really shocked to see this kind of police action@the_hindu @anjanaomkashyap @SwetaSinghAT @abpnewstv pic.twitter.com/9AF1Ug76Wy — jasdeep (@meslight) March 1, 2018

According to reports, the policemen had stopped the biker for traveling without a helmet. Delhi Police have said that the man had allegedly slapped one of the policemen. The department confirmed on Twitter that the incident has been reported to senior officials.

Sir, this complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 1, 2018

Here's how a section of social media users responded to the brutal act.