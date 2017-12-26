Just a few days after Delhi observed the fifth anniversary of the Nirbhaya rape case, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from Gurgaon and gang-raped by a BPO pick-up cab driver and his friend on Saturday night.

The shocking incident has yet again reinforced the title— rape capital— to Delhi.

Fortunately, the teenager who was dropped off in Dwarka after being sexually assaulted has survived and managed to reach out to the police, who in turn arrested the perpetrators.

Here's what happened

The victim, who works in a mall in Gurgaon is a resident of East Delhi. Late on Saturday night, the victim boarded the cab which belongs to a BPO and charges nominal fare when not on duty, to return home.

"She left the mall around 10:30 pm and walked down to Shankar Chowk, where she took a cab contracted by a BPO to drop employees home," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

"The driver told the woman that he would drop her to Uttam Nagar Metro station for Rs 30. From there, she would take the Metro to east Delhi," the officer added.

There were two men apart from the driver in the cab and one of them got down near the Rajokri border, following which the victim was supposed to get down at her stop.

But instead of dropping her at her destination, the driver, Sumit took a different route.

"The two men told us that when the other passenger got down and the woman was alone in the cab, they hatched a plan to assault her sexually," the officer told

The girl in her statement said that when she objected to the different route the driver was taking her, the Sumit and his friend Bidur Singh, who are natives of Nepal, threatened to harm her if she did not cooperate.

She was driven to a secluded spot along the Delhi-Haryana border, where they took turns raping her.

The victim did not shout out for help as she was scared that they will harm her. After the assault, she requested her perpetrators to drop her at the Dwarka Metro station.

Fortunately, they agreed and dropped her at her desired spot at around 12:30 am on Sunday.

She called up a few of her friends, who then informed the cops, and they took her to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. After a medical examination, it was confirmed that she had been raped.

"Based on her statement a case of gang rape and abduction was registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station," Dwarka deputy commissioner of police Shibesh Singh said.

As the teenager partly remembered the number of the cab, the police were able to track down the car and the accused men.

They were arrested on Sunday.