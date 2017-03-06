A 17-year-old boy, Atul Arora, was killed on the spot after a speeding Mercedes hit his scooter and dragged him for around 50 metres in a hit and run case on Sunday night in Delhi's Paschim Vihar. The crash happened around 11 pm. The police have not been able to track down the vehicle yet.

Also read: Rajasthan accident: 17 killed in truck-overloaded jeep collision in Hanumangarh

Arora was returning home on his scooter after dropping a friend when the accident occurred. The car was reportedly above the speed limit at more than 100 kmph.

"The incident took place around 11 pm. We have leads about the car from footage of the incident captured in CCTV installed at a shop in a nearby market," said a police official. However, the car is yet to be found and the accused has still not been identified.

Here are five other fatal incidents that involved high-end cars:

1. A BMW had rammed into an Uber cab, killing the driver in Delhi's Munirka area in January. The driver of the BMW escaped after the crash at Munirka flyover.

"The BMW hit the WagonR so hard that it flung in the air and landed on the ground. It skid for at least 50 meters before coming to a halt. The driver sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot," a senior police officer had said.

2. In January, an Audi rammed into an auto rickshaw in Ghaziabad killing four people, including the driver. The police had faced flak for shielding the affluent owner of the Audi. A woman and two men were also killed.

3. In June 2016, a 21-year-old drunk BBA student driving a Honda City mowed down three people. Two victims died on the spot. He was booked for causing death by negligence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He was arrested but granted bail later.

4. In April 2016, a teenager in a Mercedes car with six friends allegedly hit a 32-year-old management student who was crossing the road in Civil Lines in Delhi. The man was killed on the spot.

The case had sparked massive public outrage as the teenager was driving his father's car without a license. The police had arrested the boy and booked him for rash driving and causing death by negligence. His father was also arrested for abetting the crime.

5. In June 2016, a crash between a luxury bus and two cars on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway killed 17 people and left 43 injured. The incident took place near Shivkar village. The bus hit an Innova and a Swift car. The deceased included three children with the youngest aged around two.

India has one of the highest road accident numbers in the world. According to government data, every day around 400 people die on the roads of India. As much as 97 percent of road accidents are caused by rash or negligent driving including drink driving, the data show.