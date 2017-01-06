Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra has confirmed that people will get to see the national capital's tableau after a wait of three years at the 68th Republic Day parade on January 26. Mishra took to Twitter to respond after rumours of the tableau being rejected by the Narendra Modi government did the rounds on Thursday, January 5. Earlier reports had said that the tableau violated poll code.

The theme representing Delhi would be 'education' – a sector in which the Aam Aadmi Party government has completed a host of projects, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Delhi Culture Minister dismissed the rumours and said that Defence Ministry has confirmed their participation. "Heard rumours about Delhi state tableau. Our theme is education and schooling. We have a confirmation from the central government about our participation," Mishra tweeted.

Delhi government's initiatives such as model school project, parent-teachers training programme, skill development centres and mega parent-teacher meetings will be highlighted in the tableau. It would also have a replica of Jantar Mantar -- a sundial.

A special song about education is also being prepared. The tableau was finalised by the Department of Arts and Culture and the Sahitya Kala Parishad. Delhi's last tableau in the 2013 Republic Day parade had the theme of showing Delhi as a cultural hub.

On Thursday, it was reported that the tableau violated poll code as elections have been declared in five states -- Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa and Uttar Pradesh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is in power in Delhi will be contesting Goa and Punjab elections as major contenders.