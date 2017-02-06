Delhi Police arrested a notorious and wanted gangster in the early hours of Monday, but not before engaging him in a shootout near Nehru Place Metro station in south Delhi. Although there is heavy police presence in the area to maintain law and order, the situation there is said to be tense.

The details of the operation to nab history-sheeter Akbar are still trickling out. What is known so far is Akbar — who has a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head — was located by police near Eros Hotel, which is close to the Nehru Place Metro station, on Monday. Some reports say that he was there with an aide. Others say there were more people with him.

As the police team moved in to arrest him, he opened fire at the cops, injuring two of them. The police returned fire. Akbar was subsequently arrested from the spot, while his aide or aides reportedly fled the scene.

This is a developing story.