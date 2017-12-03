Delhi has been engulfed in smog for several weeks, and the air quality in the nation's capital has been extremely poor due to polluting particles, leading many to take precautions and the authorities to mull serious action.

The smog had an impact on the ongoing second Test between India and Sri Lanka as well: The visiting team players came to the venue after lunch wearing face masks and complaining about the poollution.

It led to a 16-minute match delay. The umpires were involvedd in an animate discussion with Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, who did not look too keen on staying on the field.

It was the first time that cricketers were seen wearing face masks on field. They had worn that to protect themselves from the poor air in Delhi.

The situation might not have been too comfortable for the them as Delhi traffic police had earlier posted about the poor air quality.

"Air quality remained " Very Poor " in Delhi. Prominent pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels remained above the normal standards at most of the locations in the city. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 3, 2017

Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad feels the visitors have the right to protect themselves.

"It all depends on how bad the condition is in Delhi. The Sri Lankan players have the right to protect themselves as well," Anshuman told International Business Times, India.

However, there were some people on the social media who felt it was a tactic Sri Lanka were using to disturb Virat Kohli and Co, who were on cruise control.

"It could be a possible tactic to delay and take out as much time as possible from the match. But if it was a tactic by Sri Lanka, it is a wrong tactic and a negative approach, as Sri Lanka need to win the match in order to level the three-match series," said Gaekwad.

The situation looked quite chaotic as the Sri Lankan team physio and others walked onto the ground to treat the players.

Sri Lanka managed to dismiss R Ashwin and Virat Kohli after a brief pause during the game. With the Sri Lankan players still complaining, Kohli declared the innings for 536 runs, ending Sri Lankan fielders' stay on the field.