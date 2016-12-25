In April 2016, a 25-year-old US citizen paid a visit to India to visit Agra and Jaipur. Now, eight months later, the woman is back in New Delhi to record her statement of complaint with the magistrate and the police.

The woman claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted in a five-star hotel in Connaught Place in New Delhi on April 8-9. According to the complaint filed with the Delhi Police, the woman claims that she was sexually assaulted for two days.

"For three months, I did not realise what had happened to me. There were signs earlier, bruises on my body. I tried to apply some kind of logic to figure out what had happened. But I had no memory of what happened during those two days I stayed at the hotel in Delhi. It was only once I went back to the US that memory of those days came back," the woman was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

In the FIR registered, the woman described the accused and said it was only in July that she remembered what had happened to her in India. "I approached an NGO and told them about the incident. After this, a complaint with the Delhi Police was filed on my behalf," she said.

However, according to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman says she is worried that the Delhi Police are not doing enough. "They may be sincere but I don't think the police are doing enough... I am definitely worried that I may not get justice. I am not naive to the situation. I have come this far... finding justice is a sense of healing for me," she was quoted as saying by the publication.

Contradictory claims

However, contrary to the claims made by the woman, the Delhi Police said the woman had given conflicting versions of statements. The local police told the Times of India that the probe and the electronic surveillance on the five accused of gang-raping her were found to be different from the woman's statement.

According to the police, the woman said the accused raped her in a five-star hotel in Connaught Place on the second day; however, the location of the accused was found to be different.