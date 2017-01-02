A Delhi Police head constable committed suicide on Monday by shooting himself with a service revolver at the Supreme Court gate.

The head constable was identified as Chand Pal.

He shot himself at Gate G of the Supreme Court.

A hearse van is currently at the spot to carry the body for the funeral.

Delhi Police head constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver near SC gate G; hearse van reaches the spot pic.twitter.com/OKprGR9j12 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

Delhi: Delhi Police head constable, Chand Pal, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver near Gate G of Supreme Court — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

More details are awaited.