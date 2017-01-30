Amulya Kumar Patnaik, a 1985 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer, will succeed Alok Verma as the new Delhi Police chief. Patnaik has been appointed as Verma was chosen for the post Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director earlier this month.

Patnaik is renowned in the field of law and order for handling critical assignments with Delhi Police. He was at the forefront of police action to quell riots in two mammoth public rallies -- anti-Dunkel farmers protest in 1994 and protests for separate state of Uttarakhand. He received serious injuries during the anti-Dunkel protests in which the mob turned violent.

In 1995, Patnaik took the initiative to launch Pratidhi, a Delhi Police programme to extend counselling and other assistance to victims of traumatic crimes. It is working successfully to this day.

During his stint as IG, SPG, he is credited with planning and managing the security of the lone train journey ever undertaken by a Prime Minister (Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) in 2003.

Patnaik has handled central, east and south districts of Delhi Police wherein his focus on preventive planning and police-community partnership led to a drastic fall in heinous crimes. His innovative steps like launching of the anti-obscene calls cell and anti-stalking cell not only prevented crimes against women in Delhi, but became a precursor of several such initiatives.

As Joint Commissioner of Police, Patnaik had the rare distinction of heading both the crime branch and the southern range. As Special Commissioner of Police (Administration), he was part of the team which brought about the recently given large-scale promotions in Delhi Police.

Patnaik also served as SSP, Law and Order, Puducherry, and DGP in the sensitive North-Eastern state of Mizoram.

Besides other recognitions for his illustrious contributions, Commissioner of Police is also a recipient of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The new Delhi Police Commissioner had also received the prestigious G-Files Excellent Contribution Award in 2015 for his outstanding track record of honesty, integrity and dedication to work.