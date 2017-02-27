The parents of three-year-old twin boys found dead in a washing machine at their house in outer Delhi's Rohini have requested Delhi Police not to perform autopsy on their bodies. The reason behind this move by the parents is said to be the absence of any suspicion of foul play.

Also read: Bengaluru preschool of horrors? Man held for molesting 3-year-old girl was tormentor of many other students

Left alone for a few minutes

The children, named Naksh and Neeshu, had been left alone near the washing machine by their mother, who after filling the household appliance with 12-15 litres of water realised there was no detergent in the house and stepped out for barely a few minutes. She returned home, but could not find the twins, resulting in a frantic search for them by her and some of her neighbours.

The twins were found around 20 minutes later in the washing machine. It is postulated that one of them had somehow managed to scale the pile of clothes next to the washing machine, climbed on top of the appliance and then fallen in. The second of the twins just followed his brother into the jaws of death.

Parents refuse autopsy

The kids were rushed to two hospitals one after the other by the distraught parents, but were declared dead on arrival at both the places. A police officer told PTI that the parents are "devastated and they requested us not to conduct post-mortem on the bodies of their children."

He added: "We have accepted their request. Since no foul play is suspected and the family has also given in writing that they don't suspect anything suspicious, the autopsy hasn't been carried out." Foul play was ruled out after CCTV footage failed to turn up any evidence of someone other than the mother leaving and returning to the house.