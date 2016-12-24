Delhi Police have arrested the youth who allegedly shot a 17-year-old girl in a Mercedes-Benz car outside her house in west Delhi's Najafgarh on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Shubham Gupta. He was nabbed from a relative's house in south Delhi on Friday. Shubham was hiding there with his family members.

The girl's missing mobile phone has also been recovered from Shubham. Shubham's mobile phone, which is currently with police, has photographs and videos of the duo, some taken just minutes before her death, Hindustan Times reported.

On being questioned, Shubham told police that he killed the girl after he discovered that she was having an affair with another youth, indentified as Nitin. Shubham is a class 12 dropout and helps his father in their family's jewellery business.

During the preliminary investigation, Shubham said that he was upset with the victim as she couldn't explain why Nitin was repeatedly calling her during their journey from Dwarka to Najafgarh. Shubham also claims that she had asked him to introduce himself as Nitin to her mother which made Shubham suspicious, the Times of India reported.

Shubham's mother had told police that the girl told her mother that she was going out with Nitin to celebrate his birthday. Instead, she went out with Shubham in the Mercedes-Benz owned by a jeweller.

Shubham told police that he had met the girl three months ago. But the girl never mentioned about her friendship with Nitin and always lied when Nitin called her in his presence.

According to Shubham, the girl claimed that she did not know Nitin, which led to an argument between the two, and Shubham pulled out the pistol and shot her in a fit of rage.

Shubham panicked and fled from the spot. He told his parents about the incident following which they fled to their relative's place.

Shubham's mobile phones are being scanned to find out whether he was in touch with people who helped him while he was absconding. They could be charged for the crime as well.

The girl's parents claim that Shubham's family is pressuring them to resolve the matter "amicably."