Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on Friday, March 2, on all lines, including the Airport Express Line, due to the festival of colours, Holi. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also said that the metro feeder bus services will not be available for the entire day.

The Delhi Metro runs a fleet of more than 200 feeder buses covering over 40 routes. Around 2 lakh people avail the services on a daily basis.

Metro services on Friday will be available only after 2.30 PM on account of Holi festival: #DelhiMetro Rail Corporation pic.twitter.com/QbPx74dR6e — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 28, 2018

Delhi Metro, in the past weeks, has also undertaken a host of measures to make travelling for its commuters a more comfortable experience by deploying additional housekeeping staff at the stations and marshalls at the entry and exit points of stations. The trains are also being cleaned at terminal stations after each trip to keep them spotless.

On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., 13th March, 2017 (Monday), Metro services will NOT be available till 1430 Hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line.

Metro train services will thus start at 1430 Hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines on 13th March 2017 and will continue normally thereafter.

In addition, Metro feeder bus services will NOT be available for the whole day on Holi i.e, on 13th March 2017.