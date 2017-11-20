When people fail exams, they usually either decide to work harder or maybe change their line of studies. But a Delhi University law student did neither and instead decided to dupe others and make quick money. However, fate had some other plans.

Sumit Kumar could not clear the judicial services exam, but instead of opting for something else, he started a website and tried to pass it off as one that was approved by an official ministry. Through this website, he reportedly cheated over 4,000 job seekers and made Rs 20 lakh in two days.

The 27-year-old was arrested on Saturday, November 18, when the Delhi Police received a complaint from an undersecretary in the ministry of women and child development. On interrogation, Kumar told the police that he expected to earn crores this way, as he thought that at least one lakh people would apply for jobs through his website, reported Hindustan Times.

Kumar's fake website "wcdo.org.in," which reportedly looks similar to WMCD's original site "wcd.nic.in," is said to have even used the ministry's logo and offered over 6,700 jobs and most of these were or various teaching positions.

"The fee payments were deposited to an ICICI account. We took the details of the account holder from the bank and nabbed the suspect. Initially, he tried to mislead us, but admitted on interrogation," HT quoted DCP BK Singh as saying.

Kumar also revealed to the police that he had hired a web designer to set up the website and in fact had no jobs to offer. He only intended to make quick money through it. "Kumar said his organisation ran no school where he could fill up the said vacancies. He was doing this only to earn money," Singh added.

Meanwhile, job rackets have created quite a menace in the country with fraudsters coming up with quite creative ways to cheat people. In September, an Allahabad man was arrested for duping about 50 jobseekers of Rs 4-8 lakh each. Rawender Singh reportedly fell prey to a job racket in 2014 and lost Rs 8 lakh. While one would have expected him to understand this pain and empathise with such victims, he decided to recover this money by cheating other job-seekers the same way.

The 30-year-old and his associates promised good jobs with organisations such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Food Corporation of India, and the Indian Railways.

To make it look like they were genuine head-hunters, the group even organised training programmes and conducted tests for these jobs. The racket came to light when one of the victims approached the Delhi police and said that he had lost about Rs 7.5 lakh in six months.